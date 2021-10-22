Roger Federer has been honoured by his hometown Basel, with a tram in the Swiss city being named after him. The Swiss tennis great took to social media on Friday to share pictures and a video of the tram named 'Federer Express' in his honour. "Hopping aboard the Fedexpress! Thank you for the incredible honor. It feels like just yesterday I was a boy getting to practice everyday on No.8," Federer wrote on his Instagram account. Federer posed in front of the tram in one of the pictures he shared through his account.

Watch the pictures and a video of the tram below:

Federer, who last played at the Wimbledon in a quarterfinal loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, is currently recuperating after a knee surgery.

He withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open following a knee injury in the summer campaign.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland," he had posted on his Instagram account while withdrawing from the Olympics.

He later announced in August that he would be out for the rest of the season.

"I will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months," the 20-time Grand Slam said in a video he posted on Instagram.

"I am realistic, don't get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at my age to go through another surgery. I will try it. I want to be healthy, I want to be running around," he had added.