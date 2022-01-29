Facts and figures about number one seed Ashleigh Barty who won the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday:

Ashleigh Barty

Nationality: Australian

Age: 25

World ranking: 1

Prize money: $21,665,851

Career titles: 15

Grand Slam titles: 3 (French Open 2019, Wimbledon 2021, Australian Open 2022)

Australian Open best: Champion 2022

Coach: Craig Tyzzer

Has won all of her three Slam final appearances and is now the first Australian woman to win on home soil since Chris O'Neill in 1978.

Has been unbeaten in 11 matches to start 2022 after taking the title at Adelaide this month.

Will be named world number one for the 113th week in succession when the new rankings come out on Monday

Made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2012.

Path to the Australian Open title:

1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 6-1

2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-1

3rd rd: bt Camila Giorgi (ITA x30) 6-2, 6-3

4th rd: bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Quarter-final: bt Jessica Pegula (USA x21) 6-2, 6-0

Semi-final: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Final: bt Danielle Collins (USA x27) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

