Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Aslan Karatsev To Enter Men's Singles Final
Novak Djokovic defeated Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to reach the final of Australian Open 2021 on Thursday.
Novak Djokovic entered the final of Australian Open on Thursday.© AFP
World number one Novak Djokovic ended the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals Thursday, maintaining his bid for a record-extending ninth title. The 33-year-old Serb, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, overwhelmed the 114th-ranked Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 6-2 to reach his 28th Grand Slam final.
More to follow...
