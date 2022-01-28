Daniil Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the men's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday to book himself a meeting in the final against Rafael Nadal. In a tight contest in Melbourne, Medvedev and Tsitsipas were neck and neck till mid-way through the third set when Medvedev took control of the match. Well before securing the win, Medvedev lost his cool when he said he saw Tsitsipas receive coaching from his father. Court-side coaching is not allowed during tennis matches and Medvedev couldn't maintain his cool when he felt the chair umpire was giving Tsitsipas a free pass.

Channeling his inner John McEnroe, Medvedev screamed at the chair umpire: "Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?"

The 25-year-old Russian player didn't seem assured by the umpire's response. "Can you answer my question please?" he continued.

"Oh my god, how can you be so bad in semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me, I am talking to you," Medvedev added before the umpire spoke to him again and tried to calm things down.

Watch the video of the exchange between Medvedev and the chair umpire here:

One set all in #AusOpen semi-final and Daniil Medvedev has completely lost his head as he goes onto call the umpire a "small cat"



He has a point though, this isn't the first time Stefanos Tsitsipas has been accused of cheating by receiving coachingpic.twitter.com/Be0h2R7uCZ — Alex (@AlexSmith_123) January 28, 2022

Despite losing his calm, Medvedev maintained his composure inside the court and dominated the proceedings from the third set.

Having won the first set in a tie-breaker and then losing the third 4-6, Medvedev won the third set 6-4.

He continued his domination in the fourth set and broke Tsitsipas twice to take the set 6-1 and seal a four-set win.

In the final on Sunday, Medvedev will face Rafael Nadal as the latter aims to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.