Australian Open 2023, Men's Singles Semi-final LIVE: One of the finest players of the generation, Novak Djokovic is one step away from booking a spot in the Australian Open men's singles final. The 21-time Grand Slam winner takes on USA's Tommy Paul in the penultimate round of the tournament. Djokovic is hot favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open and anything other than a decisive win over Paul will be a huge shock. The 35th-ranked Paul is playing his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Here are the LIVE Updates of 2023 Australian Open, Men's Singles Semi-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov, straight from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne:

Australian Open LIVE: Tsitsipas qualifies for final The result of the first men's single semi-final is out, with Stefanos Tsitsipas beating Karent Khachanov 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 to book a spot in the final. The winner of the Djokovic vs Paul match will face Tsitsipas in the title-decider.

January 27 2023 12:20 (IST) Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic, the man in form! Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display in his last outing, beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Can Tommy Paul stop him? Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display in his last outing, beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Can Tommy Paul stop him? Share Link

January 27 2023 12:08 (IST) Australian Open LIVE: Djokovic's father to miss semi-final Novak Djokovic, the outright favourite for the Australian Open 2023 title, will take on Tommy Paul in the semi-final. But, due to a controversy, Djokovic's father wouldn't be present to witness his son play in the penultimate round. Novak Djokovic, the outright favourite for the Australian Open 2023 title, will take on Tommy Paul in the semi-final. But, due to a controversy, Djokovic's father wouldn't be present to witness his son play in the penultimate round. Share Link

