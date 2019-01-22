Leander Paes, 45, Leaves Twitter In Awe With Acrobatics At Australian Open. Watch

Leander Paes suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open 2019 on Tuesday after he along with his Australian partner Samantha Stosur lost 6-4, 4-6 (8-10) to Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah in the mixed doubles. With this, India's campaign concluded in Melbourne . Despite the loss, 45-year-old Leander Paes didn't fail to impress the tennis fans from across the globe with some jaw-dropping acrobatics on court. Sharing a video of him in action, Paes said on Twitter: "What an unbelievable sport we play! Great match and thank you to @bambamsam30 @CraigTiley @AustralianOpen Live your dreams everyday #AusOpen."

What an unbelievable sport we play! Great match and thank you to @bambamsam30 @CraigTiley @AustralianOpen Live your dreams everyday #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Fc95CGyFwo — Leander Paes (@Leander) January 22, 2019

Paes and Stosur had won the first set 6-4 but lost the momentum in the subsequent set and lost to the fifth seeds with a similar scoreline. Groenefeld and Farah then clinched the tie-breaker with a scoreline of 8-10.

The Indian-Australian wildcards had started their Australian Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win against Wesley Koolhof and Kveta Peschke on Saturday.

As Paes shared the video of an enthralling rally in which he saved a point with remarkable fitness, fans on social media were left astonished.

"@Leander Great effort & salute to Level of your fitness Sir extremely inspirational for youngsters," a user replied on the tweet.

@Leander Great effort & salute to Level of your fitness Sir extremely inspirational for youngsters.

— AaDarSH VAJPAI (@beinG_INDIAN_11) January 22, 2019

Another one joined in, saying: "Legend .. do you have a nickname yet ? Like Flash or Lightning McPace."

Legend .. do you have a nickname yet ? Like Flash or Lightning McPace — Bony (@BonySen) January 22, 2019

A fan called him young and requested him to "keep flying", while another used a GOAT emoticon to term him 'greatest of all time'.

Keep flying young fella... proud of you man — Palani Kumar (@ppalkumar) January 22, 2019

It's so much fun to watch you play. — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) January 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, Petra Kvitova swept into her first Grand Slam semi-final since a terrifying knife attack almost ended her career and the fairy-tale runs of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Danielle Collins continued at the Australian Open.