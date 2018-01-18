Australian Open 2018: Time For Talks On Players' Welfare, Says Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has called for more consideration of players' welfare amid growing demands from extra tournaments yet no sign of shorter seasons to help their recovery. Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion who is also president of the ATP players' council, spoke after reaching the third round at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. "Our sport has become an industry, like most of the other global sports. It's more business than a sport," he said. "Of course, we're all blessed to have great financial compensations, great lives. For sure, I'm very grateful for that. "(But) at the same time what is most important for us is our health and what happens after our career, after you're 30, 35. "There are many players that are struggling. They can't physically walk, run, jog, whatever. I mean, they're struggling some way or another."