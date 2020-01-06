 
Ashleigh Barty Top In New Year's Opening WTA Rankings

Updated: 06 January 2020 16:52 IST

Ashleigh Barty remained world number one after the first WTA rankings of 2020 were released on Monday. © AFP

Ashleigh Barty remained world number one after the first WTA rankings of 2020 were released on Monday, as the Roland Garros champion prepares for a crack at this month's Australian Open. Barty enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning the French Open and the WTA Finals on her way to becoming the first Australian women's number one since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976. She is also aiming to become the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam since Christine O'Neil in 1976 after taking part in tournaments in Brisbane and Adelaide.

On Sunday, Barty said she will donate all her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis, which has ravaged huge swathes of the country.

Simona Halep moves up to third without playing thanks to Naomi Osaka losing points due to the later start this year of the Brisbane tournament which has been put back a week.

Japan's Osaka will enter the fray on Tuesday looking to regain those lost points at a tournament where she made the semi-finals last year.

WTA rankings on January 6:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7851 pts

2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5525

3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5462 (+1)

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5311 (-1)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5075 (+1)

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4935 (-1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4721

8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4685

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4245

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3935

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2940

12. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2825

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2767

14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2740

15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2617

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2390

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2290

18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2175 (+2)

19. Alison Riske (USA) 2085 (-1)

20. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2080 (-1)

  • Ashleigh Barty continues to top WTA rankings
  • The first WTA rankings of 2020 were released on Monday
  • Simona Halep moves up to third without playing
