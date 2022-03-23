The tennis world was shook when world number 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced her sudden retirement at the age of 25 on Wednesday. In a video posted by Barty on Instagram, Barty said that she was "thankful for everything this sport has given me" and went on to announce that it was the "right" time for her to put her "racquets down". "Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis... I'm so happy, and I'm so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart as a person, this is right. I'm so grateful for everything that tennis has given me, it's given me all of my dreams plus more. But I know the time is now right for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the racquets down," she said in the video.

The Australian tennis star, who has also showcased her incredible skills in the world of cricket in the Women's Big Bash League before, retires as the top-ranked tennis player for more than two years.

Her incredible career includes three Grand Slam women's singles titles -- the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open 2022.

Here's how the Tennis world reacted:

Tennis player Simona Halep penned down a heartfelt message for Barty and wrote:

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Petra Kvitova, Czech tennis sensation, also shared her thoughts on Barty's sudden retirement and said:

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! @ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

The men's tennis player Andy Murray also wished Barty on her incredible career and wrote:

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis what a player — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

More reactions came in from various sections of the tennis fraternity:

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what's next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the Australian Open reshared Barty's video where she explained her retirement.

A career that has inspired the world



Thank you @ashbarty, for everything. We wish you the best in your retirement, and we'll always be here cheering you on for the next chapter.



Forever a champion pic.twitter.com/eMv9ABhKB8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022

After winning the women's singles title in Australian Open this year, she had become the first home-grown champion of the Australian Open in 44 years.