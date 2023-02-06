Roger Federer is one the greatest players ever to grace the game of tennis. With his mastery over strokes combined with a graceful on-court movement, the Swiss maestro is arguably the best sight on-court for a tennis aficionado. He was the first men's player to reach 20 Grand Slams. Though Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have now 22 Grand Slam wins each, the charm of Federer, who retired last year, is a never-ending phenomenon. Federer also held the world number one spot for 310 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks between February 2004 and August 2008.

Recently, Hindi film actor Arbaaz Khan posted a commercial on his Twitter account, where he can be seen playing 'tennis legend Federer.' In the ad, he goes on to say how he won 20 Grand Slams and has the 'best single-handed back hand'. Ultimately, it turns out to be a ad for a coding firm. Often, Arbaaz has been the subject of memes which said that he is Federer's dopple-ganger. This new video has taken it to the next level.

The video generated hilarious responses from Twitter users.

Chalo aap tak meme pahuch hi gaya tha!



Arbaaz mein potential hai - good he is using it! — | Nabeel Bhattacharya (@Nabeelfish) February 6, 2023

You weren't meant to take those memes seriously — Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) February 6, 2023

Best ad of the year ,decade, century — Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023



Federer promised his fans that he will be around the game in some capacity and "won't be a ghost" after his retirement from competitive tennis.

The star tennis player confessed that he has fallen in love with the game and it is difficult to stay away from it.

"I talked about Bjorn Borg. I don't think he returned to Wimbledon for 25 years. I don't think I'll be that guy and I feel tennis has given me too much. I have been around the game for too long. Have fallen in love with too many things," Federer was quoted as saying by Sky sports.

With AFP inputs

