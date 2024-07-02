India edged past South Africa in the final to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados last week. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after a gap of 17 years and it was indeed an emotional as well as unforgettable moment for the team. Among the several pictures of the players and the team management that went viral after India's win, one will stay in the hearts of cricket fans for a long time. It is that of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing together with the Indian flag and the World Cup trophy.

While speaking in Star Sports, Kohli revealed how the iconic picture was taken.

"It was a very special thing for him [Rohit] as well. His family is here, Samaira [Rohit's daughter] was on his shoulder. But I just felt like in the victory lap he was behind the whole time. I told him, you also hold the trophy for a while, for two minutes. We should take a picture together because this journey has been very long," said Kohli.

Shortly after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is. A few minutes before that, Virat Kohli also called it quits from the format after winning the Player of the Match Award for his 59-ball 76, with Ravindra Jadeja following their direction on Sunday.

Rohit signed off from the format as two-time World Cup-winner and the leading run-getter -- amassing 4231 runs in 159 matches, including five hitting centuries, the most by a men's T20I batter.

Meanwhile, Kohli ended his T20I career as India's second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

(With IANS Inputs)