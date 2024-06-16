The Pakistan cricket team's hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2024 were crushed as the match between USA and Ireland was washed out on Sunday. India and USA are the two teams to have made it to the Super 8 from Group A. Pakistan's road to T20 World Cup Super 8 became tough when it lost to USA and India. What has followed since then is widespread criticism of the side and captain Babar Azam. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has that that Pakistan lacked the swagger.

“They can't blame the weather. They should have beaten US and India. If they did, they would have been through to the Super 8s. I just don't see Pakistan at the moment as a great white-ball team. Even when they went to the final in the last (T20) World Cup, I didn't think they were a great side. They just did what Pakistan do. I've said earlier that they should have won that game against England,” Vaughan was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz by Times Now.

He added that Babar would not have made it to the T20 teams of sides like India and England.

"I don't think they have the skill set of what I've seen in the past from Pakistan cricket in T20 cricket. I honestly don't think they've got many great T20 players. Babar Azam is exceptional, but would he make England's, Australia's, India's, or the West Indies' T20 teams? Probably not," Vaughan said.

"Mentally, they have no clue how to beat India. That's true. I could see it in the chase. They should have absolutely strolled that game. There's only one winner because India knows how to win, and they have the mentality to get over the line. For whatever reason, Pakistan just doesn't seem to have that kind of swagger."