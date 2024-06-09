WI vs UGA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies vs Uganda Live Updates: West Indies face Uganda in a crucial Group C match at Providence Stadium, Guyana. In their first match, West Indies suffered a scare while chasing a modest 137 in a five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea. On the other hand, Uganda slumped to a mammoth 125-run loss against Afghanistan. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)