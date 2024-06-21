Pakistan's group stage exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup has created a meltdown among several former cricketers and experts. But none have been as telling as the revelation from Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten about a lack of unity within the current Pakistan unit. Led by Babar Azam - who regained captaincy from Shaheen Afridi prior to the T20 World Cup - Pakistan crashed out after losses to USA and India. With rumours of groupism within the team, and following Gary Kirsten's leaked outburst, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a witty comment about the situation.

"It worked like ghee on fire," quipped Aakash Chopra, talking about the fact that anything can get leaked in the Pakistani media, and that it is very difficult to keep secrets after a poor tournament.

"Gary Kirsten has probably said that he didn't say anything like that but Pakistan cricket is like a strainer. Whatever you put, it leaks from the other end," Chopra said.

Kirsten - a World Cup-winning coach with Pakistan's arch-rivals India in 2011 - had reportedly said that the lack of unity within the Pakistan team is something he'd never seen the like of.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten had reportedly said, in a leak by Geo News.

Despite Kirsten denying that he had made these statements, the possibility of Kirsten's complaints being leaked paints a poor image of Pakistan's media at a time when the cricket team is struggling for support.

"When a private conversation within a dressing room is leaked... it exposes the insecurity within," tweeted reputed journalist Harsha Bhogle.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh - a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under Kirsten - asked his former coach to come back to the Men In Blue.

"Don't waste your time there Gary, come back to coach Team INDIA," Harbhajan posted on X.

When a private conversation within a dressing room is leaked, with a few embellishments I am sure, it exposes the insecurity within. It will be a learning curve for Gary Kirsten but he is a good man and Pakistan will do well to seek the benefits of his knowledge. When he was with… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2024

Don't waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach ,Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten https://t.co/q2vAZQbWC4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 17, 2024

India continue their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with their first Super 8 clash against Afghanistan on June 20.