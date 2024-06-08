Match 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will be played between West Indies and Uganda (WI vs UGA) at the Guyana National Stadium on June 9 at 06:00 AM IST.

WI vs UGA (West Indies vs Uganda), Match 18 - Match Information

Match: West Indies vs Uganda, Match 18

Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Advertisement

WI vs UGA, Match Preview

West Indies have played one match in the tournament and are ranked second on the points table, while Uganda have played two matches and are ranked third on the Group C Standings.

WI vs UGA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Guyana National Stadium is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 149 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 40% of its matches.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 94%. Winds at a speed of 1.19 m/s are expected.

WI vs UGA, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alpesh Ramjani (UGA)

Alpesh Ramjani is an all-rounder with an average of 74 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.5 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. The southpaw has scored 24 runs in his last five matches. Ramjani can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. The top-order right-handed batter has scored 174 runs in the recently played five matches. He is also a handy bowler, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Bilal Hassan (UGA)

Bilal Hassan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the recent five matches, he has taken two wickets.

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Nicholas Pooran is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Pooran has an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. The left-handed batter has scored 286 runs in the last five matches.

Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Gudakesh Motie is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 58 fantasy points in the last nine games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last five matches, he has taken 11 wickets.

Johnson Charles (WI)

Johnson Charles is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. The right-handed batter has scored 117 runs in the recent five matches.

Dinesh Magan Nakrani (UGA)

Dinesh Nakrani is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. He has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. He has scored 73 runs in the recent five matches.

Cosmas Kyewuta (UGA)

Cosmas Kyewuta is a bowler with an average of 39 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. Kyewuta bowls right-arm medium and in the last five matches, he has taken nine wickets.

WI vs UGA, Squads

West Indies (WI): Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

Uganda (UGA): Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel, Innocent Mwebaze (travelling reserve) and Ronald Lutaaya (travelling reserve).

WI vs UGA, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Riazat Ali Shah, Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell

All-Rounder: Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani and Andre Russell

Bowlers: Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)