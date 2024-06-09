Co-hosts West Indies will look to shake off their batting rustiness and come in their element when they face Uganda in a Group C T20 World Cup clash. The pre-tournament favourites and two-time former champions suffered a scare chasing a modest 137 before they scraped to five-wicket win over minnows Papua New Guinea in their opening match. On a difficult pitch that required patience and application, West Indies batters kept playing recklessly and found themselves half the side down for 97 with just four overs remaining.

It was then left to Roston Chase (42 not out) and Andre Russell (15 not out) to safely take them home and avoid an embarrassment.

Against a team who are coming on the back of morale boosting win over Papua New Guinea, West Indies will have to exercise some caution especially with the bat.

Uganda have happy memories of bowling out Papua New Guinea for 77 at this venue but their batting will be in the spotlight as they struggled in the chase before securing a tense three-wicket win in the penultimate over.

When will the West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 9 (IST).

Where will the West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

Advertisement

The West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Advertisement

The West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs