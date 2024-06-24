Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Score: West Indies Aim To Seal Semi-Final Spot
WI vs SA T20 WC LIVE Score: Both sides aim to seal semi-final spot.
WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: West Indies final chance in Super 8.© X (Twitter)
West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts West Indies face South Africa in their final Super 8 game, with qualification to the 2024 T20 World Cup semis on the line. After defeat to England, West Indies bounced back with a thumping victory over Afghanistan, taking their current net run rate to above England's. But in South Africa, the Windies will be taking on a side with a 100% win record in the tournament. South Africa are almost certain to qualify, but a big loss, along with a big win for England, could see them eliminated as well. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs SA, T20 WC Super 8 Live Updates
A huge match beckons in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 as co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa in Match 10 of this stage of the competition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. With qualification for the semifinals on the line, hosts West Indies will be itching to get a win in the final match in Group 2 and round off a sensational comeback. The Windies started the Super Eight phase with quite a demoralizing loss against England. However, they bounced back in fine style against co-hosts USA and bolstered their net run rate with a humongous win. On the other hand, South Africa have not just been spotless in the Super Eight phase but also in the whole tournament and yet, a loss here might see them dumped out of the competition if England get a big win against USA as well. The Proteas won a crucial game against England last time around but could have done with a more clinical showing against USA that would have seen them well ahead on the net run rate part as well. But they do have only wins against their name so far and will be highly confident to silence the home crowd and send West Indies out of the competition. Talking about West Indies a a bit more, they faltered with the bat in the second half of their innings against England and were then put to the sword by the opposition batters in the field as well but this wasn't the case against USA in their previous game. After bundling out USA for 128 runs thanks to some sensational bowling from the likes of Andre Russell and Roston Chase who picked up three wickets each, the batters went into overdrive from the word go and chased down the target in just 11 overs and Shai Hope made an unreal 82 not out off just 39 balls. That win certainly boosted their net run rate a lot and a win against the Proteas even by the barest of margins will be enough for them to make it through to the last four. They have the team and on their day, they can out-hit any opposition in the world but consistency is the name of the game at the moment. South Africa came into the Super Eight phase on the back of four wins out of four but three of those wins were quite close encounters and then in their first game against USA, they almost ended up letting it slip. However, they won the game and against England as well, they were able to turn the tide in the final couple of overs after having let it slip with the ball once again. Generally, the Proteas get a few easy wins against most sides but when it matters most, they get into their shell but this time, it seems that they are able to play the big occasions much better and that might be a big factor heading into this game. Can South Africa keep churning out those gritty wins and move into the semifinals with an unblemished record? Or will West Indies undo all their hard work and dump them out of the competition? Only time will tell.