West Indies vs South Africa LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts West Indies face South Africa in their final Super 8 game, with qualification to the 2024 T20 World Cup semis on the line. After defeat to England, West Indies bounced back with a thumping victory over Afghanistan, taking their current net run rate to above England's. But in South Africa, the Windies will be taking on a side with a 100% win record in the tournament. South Africa are almost certain to qualify, but a big loss, along with a big win for England, could see them eliminated as well. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

