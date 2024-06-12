The West Indies are set to face New Zealand in the 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on 13th June 2024, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 06:00 AM IST.

Match Preview

West Indies have played two matches in this tournament so far, securing a position at second place on the points table. In their recent game against Uganda, they secured a commanding 134-run victory, showcasing their strong form. Akeal Hosein emerged as the top fantasy player for West Indies in that match, accumulating 191 fantasy points through his excellent performance.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have played one match in the tournament and are currently placed fifth on the points table. They faced Afghanistan in their last match, where they suffered an 84-run defeat. Matt Henry was the standout player for New Zealand in that game, earning 76 fantasy points.

Key Players to Watch

West Indies:

Johnson Charles:

Advertisement

As an opening right-handed batter, Johnson Charles has been in good form, scoring 160 runs in the last five matches. His ability to provide solid starts will be crucial for the West Indies. His recent performances suggest he is in good touch, and the West Indies will rely on him to give them a robust start against New Zealand.

Akeal Hosein:

Akeal Hosein, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has been a vital cog in the West Indies bowling lineup. In his last five matches, he has taken eight wickets, underlining his effectiveness and consistency. Hosein's ability to bowl tight spells and take crucial wickets in the middle overs makes him a formidable opponent.

Roston Chase:

Advertisement

Roston Chase is a versatile top-order batter who has been a consistent performer for the West Indies. In his last three matches, he has scored 141 runs, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and contribute significantly with the bat. Additionally, Chase is more than handy with the ball, having taken two wickets in recent matches.

New Zealand:

Lockie Ferguson:

Lockie Ferguson is a right-arm fast bowler known for his pace and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs. Over his last five matches, Ferguson has taken seven wickets, showcasing his consistent performance and knack for taking important wickets at critical moments. His ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce makes him a formidable opponent for any batting line-up.

Michael Bracewell:

Michael Bracewell, a left-handed batter, has been a reliable player in the middle order. In the most recent three matches, he has scored 50 runs, demonstrating his capability to contribute valuable runs when needed. Bracewell's batting technique and temperament make him an essential part of New Zealand's batting unit, especially in stabilizing the innings during pressure situations.

Finn Allen:

Finn Allen is a dynamic top-order opening batter who also doubles as a wicketkeeper. Despite a recent dip in form, with 52 runs scored in the last five matches, Allen remains a significant threat due to his aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly.

Conclusion

With both teams looking to improve their place in the standings, this match promises to be an exciting contest. Favourites West Indies will aim to continue their winning streak, while New Zealand will be eager to bounce back from their previous defeat. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as these two competitive sides clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.