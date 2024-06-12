West Indies have played 2 matches in the tournament and they are currently ranked second on the points table, while New Zealand have played 1 match in the tournament and they are currently ranked fifth on the points table. In the last match against Uganda, the West Indies clinched a convincing 134-run win. The top fantasy player for the West Indies was Akeal Hosein who scored 191 fantasy points. In their last match in this tournament against Afghanistan, New Zealand suffered an 84-run defeat. The top fantasy player for New Zealand was Matt Henry who scored 76 fantasy points.

WI vs NZ, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 116 runs. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue since the team batting first has only won 35% of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 23.91 degree Celsius with 91% humidity. 1.84 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

WI vs NZ, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.9. Charles is an opening right-handed batter and has scored 160 runs in the last five matches.

Akeal Jerome Hosein

Akeal Hosein is a bowler with an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.6 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the last five matches, he has taken eight wickets. Additionally, Hosein has been successful against NZ, taking two wickets in recent matches.

Roston Lamar Chase

Roston Chase is a fruitful player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. The right-hander has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. Chase is a top-order batter and has scored 141 runs in the last 3 matches. With the ball in hand, Chase has taken two wickets in the recent matches averaging at 32 wickets per match.

Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie is a constructive player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. Motie is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the recently played 5 matches, he has taken nine wickets.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson will be a key inclusion to your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. Ferguson is a right-arm fast bowler who has taken five wickets in his last four matches.

Michael Gordon Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is an all-rounder with an average of 53 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8 and can be a decent pick for your Fantasy XI Team. Bracewell is a left-handed batter and has scored 50 runs in his recently played three matches.

Andre Dwayne Russell

Andre Russell can be a worthy all-rounder to include in your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 56 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. Russell is a right-handed batter who has scored 45 runs in the recently played three matches. With the ball in hand, he has taken three wickets. He has a good record at this venue and has taken three wickets in the recent three matches.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is a wicket-keeper with an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order opening batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, the right-hander has scored 52 runs.

WI vs NZ Squads

New Zealand (NZ) Squad: Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra

West Indies (WI) Squad: Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph

WI vs NZ, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Finn Allen and Devon Conway

Batter: Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Roston Chase and Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Obed McCoy

Captain: Akeal Hosein

Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell