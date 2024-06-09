Up against Uganda in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match, co-hosts West Indies created history on Saturday as they secured a mammoth 134-run victory to boost their Super 8 qualifications hopes. Uganda were of no match for the T20 giants, managing to score just xx before being bundled out, with Windies' Akeal Hosein securing a 5-wicket haul. In the process, West Indies registered their name in history books, bundling out Uganda for the lowest total in the history of T20 World Cups.

The previous worst was the Netherlands' 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and now Uganda matched the record, putting their name in the history books as the team with joint-lowest total in the history of T20 World Cups.

Lowest Team Totals in T20 World Cup history:

1. Uganda 39 vs West Indies (Guyana, June 08, 2024)

1. Netherlands 39 vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, March 24, 2014)

2. Netherlands 44 vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah, October 22, 2021)

3. West Indies 55 vs England (Dubai, October 23, 2021)

4. Uganda 58 vs Afghanistan (Guyana, June 4, 2024)

5. New Zealand 60 vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, March 31, 2014)

6. Scotland 60 vs Afghanistan (Sharjah, October 25, 2021)

7. Ireland 68 vs West Indies (Providence, April 30, 2010)

8. Hong Kong 69 vs Nepal (Chattogram, March 16, 2014)

9. Bangladesh 70 vs New Zealand (Kolkata, March 26, 2016)

10. Afghanistan 72 vs Bangladesh (Mirpur, March 16, 2014)

The unwanted record of scoring the lowest team total in a T20 international, however, belongs to Isle of Man, who were restricted for just 10 runs against Spain in 2023.

In the Uganda vs West Indies contest, the latter secured a gigantic victory, thanks to a stunning all-round show. With the bat, Windies put 173/5 on the board on a tricky pitch. With the ball, West Indies bowlers were simply unplayable by Uganda batters.