Rashid Khan was the hero as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in their Super 8 clash to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but one incident showed that even the best have their bad moments. Batting first in a tense game, Rashid Khan had walked out to bat with his team struggling at 93-5, and only 14 balls left in the innings. Therefore, when Afghanistan failed to convert a single run into two, Rashid was furious at teammate Karim Janat, and threw his bat angrily towards him.

The incident happened in the third ball of the last over (19.3) of Afghanistan's innings. Rashid's shot had gone towards the cover region. Rashid thought a second was possible, but was sent back from halfway down the pitch by Janat.

Afghanistan's captain was enraged, and promptly let his displeasure be known as he threw his bat towards Janat before charging back to his crease.

Rashid's anger could be understood, as the Afghanistan captain had smashed two sixes before the incident, and was eager to get back on strike. To his luck, Rashid would regain strike one ball later, and finish the Afghanistan innings with a third six.

Rashid khan throws his bat on his partner for not taking the second run. #AfgVsBan. pic.twitter.com/09pobNvCvs — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) June 25, 2024

Rashid's 10-ball cameo, which yielded 19 runs, guided Afghanistan to a defendable total of 115, with qualification to the semis on the line.

Afghanistan needed to win to enter their first-ever semi-final at a major ICC tournament. Bangladesh were well on their way to victory, but it was Rashid who changed the game with the ball as well.

Rashid picked up the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh Bangladesh wickets to derail the run chase. Afghanistan ultimately ended up winning by 8 runs (via DLS method), as Bangladesh were bundled out for 105.

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final on June 27, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. If they win, they will face either India or England in the Final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.