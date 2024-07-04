After a memorable title win at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India landed in Delhi and received a warm-welcome upon their arrival. Hundreds of fans, holding placards to congratulate Team India, gathered at the Delhi airport. Rohit Sharma and co, who thrashed South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs, were stuck in Barbados due to a hurricane. However, a charted flight was arranged by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, which arrived in Delhi, early morning on Thursday.

After landing at the Delhi airport, the T20 World Cup champions boarded the team bus and left for ITC Maurya hotel in Chanakyapuri. As bus was leaving, Kohli was astonished by seeing the large number of fans as he quickly prompted one of his teammates and also waved to the crowd.

The reaction of Virat Kohli seeing such big crowd gathered to welcome team India. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/iKADKj0ShZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024

As soon as the Indian team's bus reached the ITC Maurya Hotel in Chanakyapuri, the beats of dhols welcomed India's heroes. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya couldn't resist joining them in the middle and showing their dance moves, but Kohli wasn't to be lured in.

The talismanic batter decided to not showcase his dance moves on the occasion and decided to slip by without many people noticing him.

Virat did dance his heart out in Barbados when the Indian team won the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final by 7 runs.

After cutting a special cake at the ITC Maurya, Team India headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

With ANI Inputs