As the Indian cricket team continued its unbeaten journey in the T20 World Cup 2024, there was absolute jubilation in the dressing room on Thursday. India's thumping victory against England in the semi-final earned them a spot in the title-decider against South Africa. The Indian team produced a brilliant all-round show in the semi-final that saw Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya deliver with the bat while the spinners stepped up with the ball. However, it was wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who earned a special prize after game, being named the Best Fielder of the Match by fielding coach T Dilip.

To give the award to Rishabh Pant, a special person was called upon in the dressing room. That person was veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who recently announced his retirement from the game.

As Dilip took Karthik's name to give away the best fielder medal, Kohli's reaction said it all. Here's the video:

Karthik also gave a revetting speech as he presented the award to Pant.

"There are many stories in sport but there are not many better than to the person I am giving the medal to. What he's gone through a year ago, I think six months ago, no one expected him to be in this team, not many would have expected him to play this sport this early, but for him to come out here and play the way he has done, all are very happy for him and he has made millions happy by just being on the field - Rishabh Pant."

Neither Pant nor Kohli have shown the sort of form this tournament that they were expected to. However, the duo has one more match to prove their credentials and help India bring an end to the ICC trophy drought.

India, having played remarkable cricket so far in the tournament, would hope to get over the line this time as they face South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday.