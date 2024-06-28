Harsha Bhogle has called out social media trolls for targetting star India batter Virat Kohli amid harsh criticism over his struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli, who is the leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cups, has managed just 75 runs in seven matches in the ongoing edition. Despite his poor form, India have managed to reach the final of the tournament, with others including captain Rohit Sharma contributing with the bat. While Kohli's form is indeed a concern for the team heading into the final, fan groups have taken it too far with their 'below the belt' criticism of the former India captain.

Bhogle, who is regarded as the 'voice of cricket', has urged the fans to rally around Kohli during his rough patch, instead of targetting him on social media.

"Sometimes there is very angry and vicious banter from fan clubs on social media. When a player is down is the time to show your class. And this is the time to get behind Virat Kohli who could well produce a match winning performance in the final. But irrespective, this is the time to rally around," Bhogle shared a post on X.

Sometimes there is very angry and vicious banter from fan clubs on social media. When a player is down is the time to show your class. And this is the time to get behind Virat Kohli who could well produce a match winning performance in the final. But irrespective, this is the... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 28, 2024

Rohit also threw his weight behind Kohli, who has been opening for the team alongside the India captain.

Rohit insisted that it would not be long before Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, was back to his best.

"Virat is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class. When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's probably saving it for the final," Rohit said after India beat England in the second semi-final.

Rohit, by contrast, has scored 248 runs, including three fifties, at an average of over 41 at the tournament.

And on Thursday his 57 against England -- which followed a blistering 92 against Australia in the Super 8 stage -- was the cornerstone of India's 171-7.

That total proved far too many for England as India won by 68 runs after the title-holders collapsed to 103 all out.

India will face South Africa in the final on Saturday.

(With AFP Inputs)