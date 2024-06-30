Cricket completed a full circle for Virat Kohli who finally added an ICC T20 World Cup title to his resume, having already won the ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013) and the U19 World Cup (2008). With his place in India's T20 team being repeatedly questioned, Kohli rose to the occasion with a match-winning half-century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2023 final. Kohli's gritty 59-ball 76 gave India a fighting total of 176, a score that Rohit Sharma's men successfully defended.

Kohli, who remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, won the T20 World Cup title for the first time in his career, hence completing a unique quadruple of ICC trophies that even the great MS Dhoni didn't manage to.

Dhoni remains one of the few players in the game to clinch all three ICC white-ball trophies (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy), but even he hadn't won the U19 World Cup title.

By adding the T20 World Cup trophy to his cabinet, Kohli clinched all 4 white-ball ICC titles that a player can in his career, an accomplishment matched by only Yuvraj Singh in the world, though in a slightly different way

- 2008 U19 World Cup.

- 2011 World Cup.

- 2013 Champions Trophy.

- 2024 T20 World Cup.



VIRAT KOHLI HAS WRITTEN HIS NAME IN THE HISTORY BOOKS. pic.twitter.com/CHTFgZcJ3d — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024

Yuvraj won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 (India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka) while also lifting the U19 World Cup in 2000, T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

In case of Virat, however, he secured victory in all four titles, while Yuvraj had the Champions Trophy shared.

The only trophy missing from Virat's collection is the Test Championship. Kohli has been a part of two ICC Test Championship finals in his career, but India suffered defeats on both occasions. The talismanic batter would hope to complete cricket by winning the WTC title, wearing the Team India whites.