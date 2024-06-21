Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli has been struggling to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and things got worse for him as he dropped an absolute sitter during the Super 8 encounter against Afghanistan on Thursday. During the second over of the Afghanistan innings, Ibrahim Zadran slammed a delivery from Arshdeep Singh straight to Kohli at backward point. Kohli timed his jump to perfection but the ball hit his hands and bounced away leaving skipper Rohit Sharma stunned. Even Kohli was visibly disappointed with his dropped catch before breaking into a sheepish smile.

Rohit Sharma couldn't believe that a fielder of the calibre of Virat Kohli let the opportunity go. Here's how he reacted:

Coming to the match, India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant half-century to take India to a solid total of 181 before Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to guide their team to victory.

"The last two years, we have come here and played some T20 games. We planned a little well. We adapted well to the conditions that were offered. We knew the class of our bowling line up will defend this. Everyone coming in and doing their job. That is something we keep talking about. Surya and Hardik's partnership was a good one in the end.

"We know what Bumrah can do for us. It is important for us to use him smartly. He is the one who is ready to take the responsibility as well. Whereever he plays, he is always ready to take the responsibility. I got to assess the conditions. Looking at the opposition we are ready to make any changes. We thought three spinners would be good, we went for that. Going forward if needed, I am open to playing three seamers," Rohit Sharma said after the match as India took a big step towards semi-finals progression.