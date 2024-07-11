The entire India might take a bit longer to get over from the cricket team's recent triumph in T20 World Cup 2024. India edged past South Africa by 7 runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 29 to clinch an ICC title after 11 years. It was India's second T20 World Cup title overall, and first after 17 years. After coming to India, the World Cup-winning team got a rousing reception. Among the many memorable moments was the picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- the two stalwarts of Indian cricket -- holding the trophy together during a victory parade in an open bus in Mumbai.

A video recently shared by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians that was recorded by Suryakumar Yadav, a member of the World Cup-winning side, shows how Virat convinced his teammate Rohit for the iconic picture.

In the clip, Virat could be seen convincing Rohit to walk with him and pose with the trophy in front of the fans.

Watch it here:

After India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, Virat Kohli called time on his T20I career, so did Rohit Sharma. A day later, Ravindra Jadeja too announced his decision to quit the format at the highest level.

Former England batter and skipper Michael Vaughan said that the ICC T20 World Cup triumph was a perfect way for veterans Kohli, skipper Rohit and all-rounder Jadeja to bow out of the T20I format and there is plenty of talent to replace them.

Vaughan He said that though the tournament was the perfect send-off for the aforementioned trio, they could have won more white ball trophies among themselves.

(With ANI Inputs)