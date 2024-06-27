Just as the Indian team is preparing for the final stages of the T20 World Cup 2024, an intriguing Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli battle has got fans on social media hooked, thanks to a few comments made by the legendary Kapil Dev. With only two hurdles to cross at the ongoing ICC event, India next face England in the semi-final on Thursday. Before the high-profile clash, however, Kapil Dev made some avoidable comparison statements on Kohli and Rohit, highlighting how the Hitman continues to do his work despite not being as physically fit as his mate.

Kohli is a fitness freak, and there's no denying that. In fact, it's his work ethic in the gym that is credited to have brought a big change in Indian players' approach towards the game. While Rohit isn't as big a gym freak as Virat is, his performances in this T20 World Cup have been exemplary.

Kapil, in a chat on ABP News, lauded Rohit's ability to hit the ball around the park despite not having six packs like Kohli.

"If Virat Kohli can lift 150 kg and 250kg dumbbells, that doesn't mean Rohit should do the same. It seems like Rohit knows his game very well. He plays within himself. He is not like Virat Kohli and doesn't jump around. Rohit is aware of his limitations and there is no one better than him in that respect, not even Virat," Kapil said in an ABP News show.

"Rohit has one pack and that is enough to hit big sixes," he emphasised.

Kapil couldn't stop hailing Rohit's captaincy, saying he is one of the few who has led the team while also keeping others in the side happy.

"Many big players come, but they come for themselves, even do captaincy for themselves but Rohit gets one extra tick in the box because he keeps the entire team happy," said the 1983 World Cup-winning India captain.