The ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, kicks off the Super Eight stage with an exciting clash between the USA and South Africa. The match is set to take place at the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on June 19. In their most recent match, the USA suffered a defeat against India, losing by seven wickets. Despite the loss, Saurabh Netravalkar stood out as the top fantasy player for the USA, earning 60 fantasy points with his performance.

South Africa, on the other hand, secured a narrow victory over Nepal, winning by just one run. Tabraiz Shamsi was the star performer for the Proteas, scoring a remarkable 142 fantasy points, highlighting his crucial role in the team's success.

Players to Watch Out For

Steven Taylor (USA)

Steven Taylor, a top-order left-handed batter for the USA, has shown flashes of brilliance in his recent outings. Taylor has scored 67 runs in his previous five matches. While his form has been inconsistent, his potential to play a match-winning innings cannot be overlooked.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen, the left-arm medium-fast bowler for South Africa, has been a steady performer. Over the last three matches, Jansen has taken three wickets at an average of 26.5. His ability to swing the ball and extract bounce from the pitch makes him a key player in South Africa's bowling attack.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman has been impressive with his right-arm medium-fast bowling. In the last five matches, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 11.6. Baartman's knack for breaking partnerships and maintaining pressure on the opposition will be crucial for South Africa.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks, a top-order right-handed batter for South Africa, has had a challenging run of form. In his recent five matches, Hendricks has managed 57 runs, averaging 11.2 runs per match. Despite his struggles, Hendricks' experience and ability to anchor the innings could prove vital.

Aaron Jones (USA)

Aaron Jones, a top-order right-handed batter for the USA, has been in decent form, scoring 143 runs in his last five matches. His ability to build innings and contribute consistently will be key for the USA's batting lineup.

Jasdeep Singh (USA)

Jasdeep Singh, a right-arm medium bowler, has had a tough time with the ball recently. In the last five games, he has taken only one wicket at an average of 85. Jessy will be eager to improve his performance and provide crucial breakthroughs for his team.

