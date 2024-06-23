USA will be locking horns with England in Match 49 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday (IST). In the last match played by the USA, they lost to West Indies by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for the USA was Andries Gous who scored 44 fantasy points. In England's last match in this tournament, they lost to South Africa by seven runs. The top fantasy player for England was Harry Brook who scored 90 fantasy points.

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 158 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the team batting first.

Pace or Spin?

Pacers have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 28.33 degree C with 74% humidity. Winds at a speed of 5.55 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is also expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

Advertisement

Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. Salt has smashed 158 runs at an average of 39.5 in the recent five matches.

Harmeet Singh

Advertisement

Harmeet Singh can be a differential pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. The bowling all-rounder has picked up four wickets in the recent five matches for the USA. Harmeet has also scored 48 runs with the bat.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran can be a safe pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. Curran has scored 10 runs in the recent three matches in the tournament. Bowling left-arm medium fast, Curran can also provide some valuable fantasy points.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up three wickets in the recent five matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Buttler has smashed 108 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 27.

Fantasy Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Phil Salt and Jos Buttler

Batters: Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Nisarg Patel

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Mark Wood, Jessy Singh and Ali Khan

Captain: Phil Salt

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler