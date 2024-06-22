Story ProgressBack to home
United States vs West Indies Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs WI LIVE Score: Both the teams need a win to stay in strong contention for the semi-finals.
United States vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024
United States vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: After nearly giving a shock to South Africa in their ongoing game of Super Eight round, T20 World Cup debutands USA face West Indies challenge Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday (IST). While USA lost to the Proteas by 18 runs in their most recent game, Windies were simply outplayed by England with an 8-wicket margin. Both USA and Windies must be eager to register a victory in their second Super Eight game.
The Super 8 stage of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup continues with the West Indies and the USA facing off at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Both host teams are seeking their first points of the Super 8 campaign after suffering defeats in their previous matches. The West Indies' unbeaten run at the World Cup came to an end at the hands of the defending champions, England, and their NRR has taken a hit as well. After being put into bat, they could never really hit the top gear and could only manage 180, which was chased by England with 15 balls to spare. Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran had laboured stays at the crease, while Rovman Powell could not go and make his start count. To add to their woes, Brandon King, who retired hurt with a side strain in the game against England, has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition, with Kyle Mayers named his replacement. Andre Russell has not fired with the bat to his full potential, and the Windies' fans will be hoping that he comes to the party sooner rather than later. On the bowling front, the spin trio of Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase have performed as a unit, but there have been issues with the pace department. Playing Alzarri Joseph as the frontline pacer has left him with a lot to do, and bringing Obed McCoy or Shamar Joseph at the expense of Romario Shepherd might be the way to go. As for the USA, they have punched above their weight, and although some results may not have gone their way, they have shown that they are no pushovers. In their last outing against South Africa, they put up a spirited chase but fell short by 18 runs. The batting department has keenly felt the absence of their skipper, Monank Patel, and his potential return will serve as a much-needed boost to their resources. Aaron Jones and Andries Gous have shown glimpses of promise, but the likes of Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, and Corey Anderson, who have not had a significant impact, will have to deliver. Whether it be with the new ball or at the death, Saurabh Netravalkar has stood tall and has done so while being economical. If the USA are to take down the batting might, it will require a collective effort from Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, and Jessy Singh. A loss for either team will put them in a precarious position, nearing elimination from the tournament. Who are you backing to come out on top in this clash?