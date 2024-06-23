Story ProgressBack to home
United States vs England Live, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: "Tough Game" - England Captain Jos Buttler's Honest Statement After Opting To Bowl vs USA
USA vs ENG, T20 WC LIVE Cricket Score: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against United States
USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for England.© X (Twitter)
USA vs England LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against United States in their final Group 2 match in T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. The defending champions need a big victory in the game to almost seal a semi-final berth. "We got a tough game, USA have played some tough cricket. We know what we have to do. I think the boys have bowled well, hopefully today's the day," said an honest England captain Buttler after the toss. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Aaron Jones, the skipper of the USA says they would have bowled first as well. Reckons there might be some assistance for the pacers early on. He adds they will play fearless cricket and are going to go hard on the opponents. He thinks they need to be more disciplined and haven't been at their best since a couple of games. Tells that they will try to better themselves and aim to come back strongly. Ends up by informing that they are going unchanged.
The captain of England, Jos Buttler says that they want to take advantage of the early morning start and feels that the pitch will be tacky to start with. Tells that they have a quick turnaround after the defeat against South Africa but everyone is excited and looking forward to this game. Shares that they know what they need to do to make it to the semis and it is about matching the intensity. Informs that they have made one change with Chris Jordan coming in for Mark Wood.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan (In for Mark Wood), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
USA (Unchanged Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (WK), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (C), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
TOSS UPDATE - Jos Buttler, the skipper of England calls it right and elects to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton is near the deck. He starts by saying that the forecast is for scattered showers but hopes that the strong cross-breeze will keep the rain away. Tells that the dimensions of the square boundaries are 64 metres and 62 metres with a 74-metre hit down the ground. Adds that this is the same pitch that was used for the game between the USA and the West Indies. Ramiz Raja joins him and says that the pitch in the last game was pristine but this looks a bit dry and grassless. Further says that despite there being a few rough patches, the wicket will be good to bat on.
USA’s campaign has been a tale of two halves, quite literally. After putting up a sensational performance in the group phase, and defeating a heavyweight like Pakistan, they seem to have gone out of gas with three defeats in a row. The absence of their full-time skipper Monank Patel has surely created a vacuum and Aaron Jones’ form has also dipped with the leadership pressure since the last couple of games. But Andries Gous has done the most with the bat and the team would expect another stronger performance from him and Jones. A loss here would spell the end of their World Cup journey. However, regardless of the outcome, their experience competing against top-tier teams in this tournament, and also coming this far, should prove invaluable for them. A key battle to watch will be how the USA's bowling attack led by Saurabh Netravalkar fares against England's power-packed batting unit. This contest could well determine the match's outcome. Will England strike back strong after a defeat? Or will the USA spring another surprise? Stick around as the toss and the teams are up next shortly.
A win for England would elevate them to four points, potentially catapulting them to the top of Group B. If they manage a victory with a considerable margin, the defending champions could leapfrog South Africa in the standings. England has displayed a noticeable improvement after a pretty lukewarm start to their campaign. With the bat, Phil Salt and Harry Brook have been consistent but others have blown hot and cold. As a result, there's a growing need for the rest to elevate their game and provide better backing to Salt and Brook. With Jofra Archer leading the pace attack effectively, and the others too, bowling in fine tune, England's bowling unit appears to be in good shape as well. To keep their hopes alive for the Semi-Finals, England must deliver a strong performance and secure a win in this match.
It’s Match number 9 of the Super 8s in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, and we are here in Barbados at the iconic Kensington Oval of Bridgetown. We are nearing the semis and the tournament has just gotten more spicy as it has progressed ahead. It’s the USA taking on the defending champions England in what promises to be an exhilarating contest between the two sides. This marks the first-ever cricket clash between these two nations in any format of cricket, adding another layer of thrill.
... MATCH DAY ...
We're down to the wire in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the Semi-Finals looming large on the horizon. The Super 8s have lived up to their billing so far with nail-biting clashes around, and are serving up another tasty treat in Match 9, as the underdog co-hosts USA square off against the powerhouse defending champs, England at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Three Lions are sitting pretty in second place, having notched one in the win column and one in the loss column so far. Meanwhile, Team USA has taken a beating, being stuck at the bottom of the pile after two straight defeats. The English side has shown impressive form in this phase of the tournament. They dominated the West Indies with a blistering batting display, and their match against South Africa was a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. Their batting order is proving to be a formidable force. Phil Salt has been in exceptional form, continuing his stellar run in 2024. Alongside him, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow have been consistent performers, providing England with strong starts. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone have also stepped up, playing crucial innings when needed. Their performance in the previous game, where they nearly steered England to victory from a challenging position, was particularly noteworthy. However, the team could benefit and expect more consistent contributions from players like Moeen Ali and Sam Curran with the bat. If these all-rounders can find their rhythm, it would add significant depth to an already strong English lineup. Jofra Archer's comeback has given England's pace attack a real shot in the arm. With speed demons Mark Wood and Reece Topley already in the mix, Archer's return makes their fast bowling unit even more potent. Since his return, Archer's been bowling decently, showing flashes of his old brilliance. The team's banking on him to keep building momentum and hit his stride as the tournament heats up. In the spin department, England's not slouching either. Adil Rashid's been a real miser with the ball, keeping things tighter. He's got solid backup too, with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone ready to roll their arms over when needed. The USA's journey in this T20 World Cup has been a tale of two halves. Their league phase performance was nothing short of spectacular, with a stunning upset over Pakistan and consistently strong showings throughout. However, the Super 8s have proven to be a different beast altogether. Understandably, the Americans have struggled in this phase, given that they're facing a level of competition they've rarely encountered before. Their heavy losses to South Africa and the West Indies have brought them back down to earth after their initial high. Andries Gous and Aaron Jones have been the backbone of the USA's batting, shouldering much of the run-scoring responsibility. Steven Taylor has also chipped in with some useful contributions at the top of the order. However, the team is clearly feeling the absence of their captain and run-accumulator Monank Patel, who's been sidelined due to injury. Corey Anderson, despite his wealth of international experience, has yet to make a significant impact with either bat or ball. The team will be hoping he can tap into his vast experience and stage a comeback. Saurabh Netravalkar has spearheaded the bowling department with remarkable consistency and has got decent support from Ali Khan and Nosthush Kenjige as well. The USA squad finds themselves with their backs against the wall in this do-or-die scenario, and This is where we'll see what the USA team is really made of. Can they rise to the occasion once again when everything's on the line? Or will the weight of the moment prove too much? Only time will tell. Which team are you supporting?