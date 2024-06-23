USA vs England LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against United States in their final Group 2 match in T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. The defending champions need a big victory in the game to almost seal a semi-final berth. "We got a tough game, USA have played some tough cricket. We know what we have to do. I think the boys have bowled well, hopefully today's the day," said an honest England captain Buttler after the toss. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)