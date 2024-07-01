India captain Rohit Sharma was 'truly touched' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring words as the latter hailed Team India's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where they emerged victorious in the final, beating South Africa. In a post on social media, Rohit thanked PM Modi for his 'kind words' and said that the team is proud to be bringing the T20 World Cup trophy home.

"Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," Rohit said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian team got hold of the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

PM Modi took to his official X account and said that he spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them for their 'exemplary success' in the T20 WC.

"Spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player's commitment is very motivating," PM Modi wrote on X.

He also hailed India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy'. PM Modi added that Rohit's T20 career will be remembered fondly.

"Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," he added.

PM Modi lauded the India talisman batter Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that the T20 cricket will miss Kohli.

"Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You've shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you'll continue to motivate the new generation of players," he added.

PM Modi praised departing head coach Rahul Dravid for an incredible coaching journey that shaped the success of Indian cricket.

"Rahul Dravid's incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM Modi added.

With ANI Inputs