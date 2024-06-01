Are the Indian cricket team members, upon whom rest the responsibility of bringing the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy home, really in great form? Not really. Virat Kohli finished as the top run-scorer while Jasprit Bumrah also did well. However, there are two very important names, whose IPL 2024 form left a lot to be desired - Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - both two important characters of a hugely-debated Mumbai Indians captaincy change. Though Rohit Sharma scored 417 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2024, he had a string of low scores as an opener in the IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, did well with the ball in the latter stages but overall the fast bowling allrounder wasn't his best for MI in the IPL 2024.

Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president and ex-Indian cricket team coach, was asked about the duo form going into the T20 World Cup 2024.

"No, I am not worried. Rohit is a great of the game, and if you see what he did in the 50-over World Cup, I am confident he will do that again. At this level, form is about a couple of games when you have that kind of quality. So, I am not worried about Rohit. He has scored runs across the world, and has played a lot of cricket and will surely do the job expected of him," Sourav Ganguly told Revsportz.

"Hardik is different because he doesn't play that much cricket, and that's a worry. I want him to consistently play cricket, for only then can he hit a rich vein of form. I would want him to do so, and it can only happen if he plays a lot more cricket."

Ganguly was also asked if the form of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep was a concern too ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"I am not really worried. Again, you have to take into account the nature of pitches in the IPL, the ground dimensions and the conditions on offer for the fast bowlers. The World Cup will be very different, and the conditions in the West Indies will not be anywhere near the IPL. Our bowlers shouldn't have an issue in the World Cup is my assumption," Ganguly said.