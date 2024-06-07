Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a horrible run of form in the IPL 2024. Hardik was appointed Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the season but his side could manage just four victories in the competition. Pandya also came under the scanner - both as a captain and a player - as experts and fans criticised him for his lack of form. However, he looked in tremendous form as he took three wickets in India's win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar was also praise for the all-rounder and said that him bowling four overs on the trot was quite impressive.

"When you are playing for India it's huge. It's humongous. The way he was running in, what was impressive was that he bowled his four overs on the trot. Not that he bowled two overs and took a break. That is a test that also had to be run. He has also come through that test very, very impressively."

Coming to the match, Hardik finished with figures of 3/27 as Ireland were bundled out for just 96. In reply, Rohit Sharma slammed a half-century to make short work of the target.

"Always special to play for the country, always good to play for pride. I have been able to contribute in the World Cups, god has been kind. That was an outstanding effort by Axar, those are the catches when you let your hand-eye co-ordination let in. I really liked the first wicket, don't hit the stumps often as I usually bowl short of a length. I needed to be fuller than back of a length today. On this kind of surface you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas. It's always fantastic to see the crowd, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world, good to have their support," Hardik said after the Ireland innings.