The Indian cricket team snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against South Africa to clinch their second T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue scripted an impressive fightback courtesy of some brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya to help India beat South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 final in the Caribbean. Earlier, India rode on Virat Kohli's 76 off 59 balls, along with contributions from Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) to post a competitive total of 176/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa were in a commanding position at one stage with 30 runs needed off 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

A fine display of death bowling later helped India end their 11-year ICC title drought and add another trophy to their cabinet.

With the nail-biting win, the Indian cricket team further cemented their place as one of the most successful sides in cricket history.

The Men in Blue are now multiple T20 World Cup champions alongside the West Indies and England.

Overall, India have won six ICC trophies including Cricket World Cup 1983 and 2011, T20 World Cup 2007 and 2024, ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

In comparison, only the Australian cricket team has clinched more ICC titles, having won 10 of them.

With that being said, we take a look at the significance of the T20 World Cup 2024 glory for Rohit Sharma's men.

India end 13-year drought to bag another World Cup

The Indian cricket team ended their long global trophy drought after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. Having secured a thrilling win in Barbados, the Men in Blue bagged their first major title since ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and added another World Cup for the first time since 2011. The World Cup 2024 glory also brought much-needed relief as it ended India's dry spell in ICC tournaments, having previously finished as runners-up in T20 World Cup 2014, Champions Trophy 2017, World Test Championship 2021, 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli end T20I careers on a high

The legendary Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 internationals after T20 World Cup glory. After winning the inaugural T20 World Cup as a player in 2007, Rohit led from the front to guide India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024. The star Indian opener currently has the most runs in T20I cricket, having amassed 4,231 runs in 159 matches. On the other hand, former India captain Virat will also end his T20I career on a high after clinching his maiden T20 World Cup title and is also the second-highest run-getter in T20I with 4,188 runs in 125 games.

India create history at T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a game in the marquee tournament. Led by talismanic captain Rohit Sharma, India won all their eight matches in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and had one washout against Canada in the group stage. Earlier, the likes of Sri Lanka (2009), Australia (2010), India (2014) and South Africa (2024) were unbeaten before losing in the finals. With eight victories, India have the joint-longest winning streak in the men's T20 World Cup edition. Australia (2022, 2024) and South Africa (2024) also have registered eight T20 World Cup victories on the trot.