The T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team has already arrived in the nation with the trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co. first landed in New Delhi early on Thursday after taking a charter flight from Barbados. The team received a rousing reception by the crowd from the IGI Airport to the hotel where the players were set to freshen up. What followed was a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this the players left for Mumbai, where a victory parade is set to take place. Here are the details of it -

When will Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade take place?

Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will take place on Thursday, July 4?

Where will Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade take place?

Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will start from Marine Drive and go till the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

At what time Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will start?

Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will start at 5 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade?

Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will be streamed live on Star Sports' YouTube channel.

Where will Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade be telecast?

Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade will be streamed live on Star Sports Network channels.

After the victory parade, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to felicitate the World Cup-winning team at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is worth noting that Team India has won a T20 World Cup after a gap of 17 years. The side won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 but the trophy drought remained for a long period after that.

The side reached the final in 2014 but lost to Sri Lanka. However, 2024 T20 World Cup saw India beating South Africa by a narrow margin of 7 runs in a tense final.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)