The Indian cricket team's return home has been delayed by a few days, owing to weather issues in Barbados. Rohit Sharma's men secured their T20 World Cup 2024 title, defeating South Africa in the final on Saturday, and were to leave for India on Sunday but were forced to remain in the island nation. The Hurricane threat in Barbados forced the government to shut down the airport while all flights were cancelled. Multiple reports on Wednesday morning (India time) suggested that there was a further delay in the Indian team's departure from Barbados. The players are likely to land in Delhi on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that the players were to fly to Delhi on Wednesday evening (local time), having been stuck in Barbados for three days due to the hurricane.

"Thank God team India is flying back from Barbados this evening to Delhi. Will be reaching tomorrow evening. They were stuck for three days there because of massive hurricane. @BCCI has made all arrangements for safe flight of players back home. BCCI secretary @JayShah himself is monitoring the whole situation," he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

However, certain issues caused further delays in the team's departure. The revised schedule meant that the Indian team was to leave the island nation on Wednesday morning (India time), and land in New Delhi on Thursday morning (India time), according to India Today.

The BCCI also shared an update on social media, revealing that the trophy is finally coming home.

Hurricane Beryl did cause some damage in Barbados, though people were thankful that it didn't reach the center of the land. As per the latest reports, it is slowly heading towards Jamaica and also sending a warning across Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

"Beryl is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands Wednesday night and Thursday," the NHC said.