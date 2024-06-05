There has been a lack of buzz in the West Inides and USA for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Due to the high pricing of the tickets, the stadiums have been partially empty and isolated. However, India head coach Rahul Dravid is hopeful to see the fans turn up for their group games. India will play three of their four group games in New York against Ireland, Pakistan and USA, while their last league game against Canada will be held in Florida.

"It's slightly different and exciting to have a World Cup coming to a new country, and a new place. Things are very different in terms of the buzz, as cricket is not one of the major sports in the country. Hopefully, when our games come in, the Indian fans start to come in and bring that similar kind of excitement," Dravid said in a pre-match press conference.

Ever since the team's arrival in the Big Apple, the Indian players have been training at the Cantiague Park, which is located in Hicksville.

While admitting that it's been a bit strange training in a public park, Dravid insisted that it has been an enjoybale experience to train at the Cantiague Park.

"But in terms of what we wanted out of practice, it hasn't the way we practice or the professionalism we have in terms of approaching things, which is very much like what we do normally. It is a bit strange that we are practicing in the park, as compared to practicing in cricket stadiums during other events. But here we are, practising in a public park, which has been great fun. But it has been something new and exciting," he added.

India will open its Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5 and the 2007 champions warmed up in style with a 60-run win over Bangladesh at the same venue on June 1.

India have three opening options in captain Rohit Sharma, young Yashasvi Jaiswal, and talismanic Virat Kohli and who form the opening pair has been a subject of intense discussion in the cricketing circles.

