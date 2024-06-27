South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi revealed that he met former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn and opened up about their heartwarming meeting after they stormed into the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. South Africa broke the ICC tournament semi-final jinx with a dominating 9-wicket win over Afghanistan in Trinidad. Steyn, who witnessed the special moment in the commentary box, was "emotional" after their monumental win. "It's emotional down here. We're into a final," Steyn wrote on X.

We're into a final — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 27, 2024

Shamsi revealed that he had the opportunity to meet Steyn after the game and he got a massive hug from the iconic speedster along with words of encouragement.

"I actually did speak to him after the game. He gave me a massive hug and said the exact same thing: that, like I said to you, this is not just for us. It's for the people back home and the players that have played before us. They have laid the foundation for the team to progress, and it's just our duty to take it one step forward," Shamsi said, as quoted from ESPNcricninfo.

It was a collective effort from the South African bowlers to restrict Afghanistan to 56 in just 11.5 overs.

Relying on their star-studded bowling line-up, Afghanistan to bat after winning the toss. In reply, South African bowlers brought their A-game and made short work of the Asian side.

The pace trio of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje cleared away the opening order, allowing Shamsi to come in and shine with a three-wicket haul with his spin and clear off the tail end.

Despite losing Quinton de Kock early in the game, Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram chased down the target without breaking a sweat.

Before this semi-final, South Africa had found themselves in the semi-final a couple of times. Shamsi was asked if this time was different from the rest, and he pointed out the absence of a saviour.

"Everybody's really relaxed, and in this team, no one is given the responsibility to win the game for the team. If you see maybe other teams or the Proteas teams of the past, there was a specific batter that was relied upon. There was a specific bowler that was relied upon. I personally cannot pinpoint which bowler is responsible for making us win or which batter is responsible for making us win," he added.

After prevailing over Afghanistan, South Africa will gear up for the final of the extravaganza tournament. Their opponents are yet to be decided, with India and England set to fight for the final spot on Thursday.

