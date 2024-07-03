Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller changed India's fortunes, as they won the 2024 T20 World Cup Final against South Africa. The catch required him to show incredible fitness and game awareness, as he first kept the ball in play and then came back from outside the boundary ropes to claim the catch. After the victory, Suryakumar - fondly known as SKY - has heaved praise on teammate Virat Kohli's fitness regime, and how Kohli has acted as an inspiration for him.

"He (Virat Kohli) was a leader in his own way," said SKY to The Indian Express. "He is a powerhouse of energy on the ground, irrespective of his performance," he added.

SKY revealed that Kohli's fitness allows him to perform better on the field, and in turn, it inspired him to train alongside Kohli.

"In 2022, when I made my debut, I did most of my batting with him during the bilateral series and then the World Cup. I realised if I have to bat with him, I have to match his fitness, because he takes two quick runs by pushing a ball in the gaps and then he slams a four," said SKY.

"I had told the strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai to keep my training time along with his. Because sometimes there are days when I don't feel like training or my body is tiring or mentally I'm not ready. So by watching him those 40 minutes will pass by in the gym," he said further.

Kohli retired from T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup final win. Despite a poor tournament till the final, Kohli stood up with a 59-ball 76, and was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

SKY scored 199 runs during the tournament, with two fifties, against USA and Afghanistan.