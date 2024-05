India play their first 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup group game on June 5, facing Ireland in New York. That will be the first of four group games for Virat Kohli and co. If the men in blue finish in the top two, they progress to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The first game of the tournament sees hosts USA face fellow debutants Canada, on June 2. The final takes place on June 29. Following over two months of riveting IPL 2024 action, cricket fever resumes immediately with the T20 World Cup. Team India will aim for their second 20-over title.

Before the main tournament, the warm-up matches are already in progress. India will play their one and only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.

Full 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

June 2, 2024:

Match 1- USA v Canada, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 2- West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 3, 2024:

Match 3- Namibia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 4- Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 4, 2024:

Match 5- Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 6- England v Scotland, Barbados (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 7- Netherlands v Nepal (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 5, 2024:

Match 8- INDIA v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 6, 2024:

Match 9- Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 10- Australia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 11- USA v Pakistan, Texas (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 7, 2024:

Match 12- Namibia v Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM IST, 3:00 PM local)

Match 13- Canada v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 8, 2024:

Match 14- Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 15- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 16- Netherlands v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 17- Australia v England, Barbados (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 9, 2024:

Match 18- West Indies v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 19- INDIA v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 20- Oman v Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 10, 2024:

Match 21- Bangladesh v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 11, 2024:

Match 22- Canada v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 12, 2024:

Match 23- Nepal v Sri Lanka, Florida (5 AM, 7:30 PM local)

Match 24- Australia v Namibia, Antigua (6 AM, 8:30 PM local)

Match 25- USA v INDIA, New York (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 13, 2024:

Match 26- West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 27- Bangladesh v Netherlands, St. Vincent (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 14, 2024:

Match 28- England v Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM IST, 3 PM local)

Match 29- Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 30- USA v Ireland, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 15, 2024:

Match 31- Nepal v South Africa, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 32- New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 33- Canada v INDIA, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 34- England v Namibia, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 16, 2024:

Match 35- Australia v Scotland, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 36- Ireland v Pakistan, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 17, 2024:

Match 37- Bangladesh v Nepal, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 38- Netherlands v Sri Lanka, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 39- New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 18, 2024:

West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)



Where to watch?

The entire T20 World Cup will be televised live in India on Star Sports and shown digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. India's warm up game against Bangladesh will also be shown on these platforms.