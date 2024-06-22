Afghanistan will take on Australia in the 48th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The Super 8 fixture is set to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on 23rd June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

AFG vs AUS, Super Eight - Match 7 Preview

Australia comes into this match with momentum, having defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in their previous outing. Pat Cummins was the standout performer for the Aussies, amassing 91 fantasy points.

On the other hand, Afghanistan faced a setback in their last game, losing to India by 47 runs. Rashid Khan was the top fantasy performer for Afghanistan, scoring 111 points.

AFG vs AUS, Head-to-Head

Historically, Australia has dominated Afghanistan in T20Is, winning the only match played between these two teams. The pattern suggests the Aussies will likely to continue their dominance. Australia's batters have generally outperformed Afghanistan, while the Afghan bowlers have been their main contributors.

The last meeting between these teams was in Match 38 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2022, where Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan scored the highest fantasy points.

Advertisement

Key Players to Watch

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, has been in stellar form, taking 15 wickets in his last five matches.

Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Advertisement

Batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, known for his swashbuckling approach and right-arm medium-fast bowling, has scored 156 runs and has also taken seven wickets for Australia.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Afghanistan skipper, Rashid Khan, who bowls right-arm leg-break has led his team's bowling unit in the tournament and has also taken nine wickets in his last five matches.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa, a star leg spinner from Australia, has been one of the highest wicket-takers in this tournament. Zampa's slow leg-break bowling has yielded 11 wickets.

Travis Head (AUS)

Australia's explosive top-order batter, Travis Head, has amassed 179 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 44.8.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Right-handed top-order batter, Ibrahim Zadran, smashed 160 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 32 for Afghanistan. Zadran's form will be crucial for Afghanistan's success in the Super 8 stage.