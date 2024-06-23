Super Eight - Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has West Indies taking on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on 24th June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

WI vs SA, Super Eight - Match 10 Preview

In the last match played by West Indies, they beat the USA by nine wickets. The top fantasy player for the Caribbeans was Shai Hope who scored 128 fantasy points.

In South Africa's last match, they beat England by seven runs. The top fantasy player for the Proteas was Quinton de Kock who scored 95 fantasy points.

WI vs SA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 78 runs. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue since the team batting first has only won 35% of its matches.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 28.15 degrees Celsius with 80% humidity. Winds at a speed of 7.47 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is also expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

WI vs SA, Head to Head

In the 22 matches played between these two teams, South Africa batters have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for West Indies.

WI vs SA Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of nine. The top-order batter has smashed 140 runs in the recent six matches in the tournament.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 34 match fantasy points in the last nine games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. The left-arm medium-fast bowler has picked up two wickets in the recent six matches.

Roston Lamar Chase

Roston Chase is an all-rounder with an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. The right-handed batter has scored 42 runs in two innings in the tournament. Chase who also bowls right-arm off break has taken four wickets in the recent matches.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 77 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. Pooran is currently one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 227 runs in the recent six matches.

Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai

Gudakesh Motie is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player has an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has picked up eight wickets in the recent six matches in the competition.

WI vs SA Squad Information

South Africa (SA) Squad: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs

West Indies (WI) Squad: Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and Shamar Joseph

WI vs SA Fantasy Team Today

Wicket-Keepers: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen

Batter: Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Roston Chase

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran