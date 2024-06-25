Afghanistan (AFG) is set to face Bangladesh (BAN) in the 52nd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled for 25th June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST, taking place at the Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent.

Both teams have each played 6 matches in this series. Afghanistan currently holds the third position on the points table, while Bangladesh is in fourth place. The two teams last faced each other in the 2nd T20I of the Afghanistan in Bangladesh series in 2023. In that match, Azmatullah Omarzai was the top fantasy scorer for Afghanistan with 95 points, and Taskin Ahmed led for Bangladesh with 91 points.

Recent Performances:

Afghanistan's Last Match: Afghanistan secured a 21-run victory against Australia. Gulbadin Naib was the standout fantasy player for Afghanistan with 138 points.

Bangladesh's Last Match: Bangladesh suffered a 50-run defeat against India. Rishad Hossain was the top fantasy performer for Bangladesh with 87 points.

Key Players to Watch:

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): A versatile player, Shakib has scored 36 runs, averaging 12 per match. As a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he has taken 3 wickets in recent matches, averaging 15.3 per match.

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): Taskin bowls right-arm fast and has taken 3 wickets in the last 3 matches, averaging 27. He has a strong record against Afghanistan, taking 7 wickets in recent encounters.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): A left-arm fast-medium bowler, Mustafizur has taken 4 wickets in the last 4 matches, averaging 22.5. He has also performed well against Afghanistan, with 3 wickets in recent matches.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): A leg-break googly bowler, Rashid has taken 4 wickets in the last 3 matches, averaging 23.5. He has been successful against Bangladesh, taking 4 wickets in recent games.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): A left-arm fast-medium bowler, Farooqi has taken 3 wickets in the last 3 matches, averaging 30.7. He has excelled against Bangladesh, securing 7 wickets in recent encounters.

Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan): A top-order right-handed batter, Gulbadin has scored 24 runs in the last 3 matches, averaging 8 per match. As a right-arm medium-fast bowler, he has taken 6 wickets, averaging 5.7 per match.

Conclusion:

This highly anticipated match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for crucial points to stay in contention for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.