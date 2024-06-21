England vs South Africa: Super Eight - Match 5 Preview

Super Eight - Match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, features England taking on South Africa. This match is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on June 21 at 08:00 PM IST.

Match Background

England comes into this match with a strong performance, having defeated West Indies by eight wickets in their first Super Eight game. Similarly, South Africa emerged victorious against the USA, winning by 18 runs.

The last time these two teams met in a T20I was in July 2022, during South Africa's tour of England, where David Willey and Tabraiz Shamsi were the standout performers for their respective teams.

Head-to-Head

In their 25 T20I encounters, England's bowlers have generally outperformed, contributing the most fantasy points, while South Africa's batters have been the primary point earners for their side. This match will test the skills and strategies of both teams as they vie for a crucial win.

Key Players to Watch

Philip Salt (ENG)

Philip Salt, a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, has scored 147 runs in his last five matches, showing consistent performance. His ability to score quickly at the top will be crucial for England.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid, England's leg-break bowler, has taken six wickets in his last five matches. His knack for taking wickets in the middle overs makes him a key player for England's bowling attack.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran, a versatile all-rounder, has scored 91 runs and taken four wickets in his last five matches. His contributions with both bat and ball will be vital for England's success.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, has been impressive with eight wickets in his last five games at an average of 11.6. His ability to strike early will be crucial for South Africa.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs, a right-handed batter, has shown potential with scores of 20, 27, 0, 33 and 13 in his last five matches. His middle-order stability will be important for South Africa.

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi, a slow left-arm chinaman bowler, has taken six wickets in his last four matches at an average of 15.8. His spin bowling will be key in restricting England's scoring rate.