Super Eight - Match 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, has the USA taking on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on June 19 at 08:00 PM IST.

Match: USA vs South Africa, Super Eight - Match 1

Date: June 19, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

USA vs SA, Super Eight - Match 1, Preview

In the last match played by the USA, they lost to India by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for the USA was Saurabh Netravalkar who scored 60 fantasy points.

In South Africa's last match, they beat Nepal by one run. The top fantasy player for the Proteas was Tabraiz Shamsi who scored 142 fantasy points.

USA vs SA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 69 runs. The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 72%. Winds at a speed of 8.02 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

USA vs SA, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Steven Taylor (USA)

Steven Taylor is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. The left-handed batter has scored 67 runs in his previous five matches.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen is an all-rounder with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last eight games, a fantasy rating of 9.3 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The left-arm pacer has taken three wickets in as many matches for South Africa and will be a key inclusion in your Fantasy Team.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman is a fast bowler with an average of 42 fantasy points in the last five games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. The right-arm pacer has taken eight wickets at an average of 11.6 in the last five matches.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks is a top-order batter with an average of 42 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. Hendricks has smashed 57 runs in his previous five T20 matches.

Tristan Stubbs (SA)

Tristan Stubbs is a middle-order batter with an average of 40 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. Stubbs has scored 130 runs in his previous five matches at an average of 43.3.

Aaron Jones (USA)

Aaron Jones is a top-order batter with an average of 36 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. The top-order batter has scored 143 runs in the last five matches.

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 36 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. The left-arm chinaman bowler has taken six wickets in the recent five matches.

Jasdeep Singh (USA)

Jessy Singh is a medium-fast bowler with an average of 30 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.3 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Jasdeep has taken one wicket in the last five games at an average of 85.

USA vs SA, Squads

United States (USA): Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh (travelling reserve), Juanoy Drysdale (travelling reserve) and Yasir Mohammad (travelling reserve).

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger (travelling reserve) and Lungi Ngidi (travelling reserve).

USA vs SA, Possible Playing XI

South Africa (SA) Possible Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi.

USA (USA) Possible Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (captain), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

USA vs SA, Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel

Batters: Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones and Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Harmeet Singh, Ottneil Baartman, Jessy Singh and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Vice-Captain: Aaron Jones

