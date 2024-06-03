Namibia registered a thrilling victory over Oman to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a positive note in Barbados on Monday. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side won the game in Super Over as Namibia slammed 21 runs and Oman could score just 10 in response. Batting first, Oman were all out for 109 with Ruben Trumpelmann claiming 4 wickets and David Wiese taking three. In reply, Jan Frylinck scored 45 but a tight bowling display from Mehran Khan took the game to the Super Over.

However, Oman came close to winning the match with wicket-keeper Naseem Khushi committing a massive blunder in the final ball of the match as he missed a massive run-out opportunity.

Mehran Khan needed to defend 5 runs in the final over and he ended up taking two wickets in five deliveries to make sure that Namibia still needed 2 runs to win on the last ball. David Wiese was at the crease and he was beaten by a length ball that bounced steeply off the pitch.

Naseem Khushi also could not judge the bounce of the ball but quickly collected it and as the batters scampered for the single, he went for the direct hit. However, he missed it completely and the single was completed. The run out was completed eventually but the opportunity went begging for Oman.

"Difficult to get momentum through the innings, we tried by getting the singles and doubles but every now and then we needed those boundaries which were difficult to execute. On a pitch like that, you need to take responsibillity after batting 15-20 balls, and you shouldn't allow new batters to face. In the Super Over we proved that there are runs to be had if you just assess the pitch well and take responsibility. (On Wiese bowling Super Over) David was up in the change room and he was very clear that he wanted to bowl the Super Over. (On the win) Happy to break the duck and get through in this tournament. We were very excited to come here and play in this competition, hopefully we can continue this form," Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said after the match.