England will face Scotland in Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. This exciting encounter is set to take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday. Both teams are eager to start their campaigns on a positive note, promising a thrilling contest for cricket fans around the world. For Scotland, this match marks the beginning of their tournament journey. The Scottish team has had a decent run in their recent T20 games, winning three out of their last five matches.

They will be looking to capitalise on this momentum and put up a strong performance against England.

England also begins their World Cup campaign with this match. They come into the tournament with a formidable record, having won four of their last five T20 games. England's squad is packed with star players who have consistently delivered in the shortest format of the game. Their recent form makes them one of the favourites in the tournament and they will be aiming to live up to these expectations.

Players to Watch Out For

1. Phil Salt (ENG):

Phil Salt is a dynamic top-order, right-handed batter who also serves as a wicketkeeper. In his last five matches, Salt has accumulated 101 runs. Known for his aggressive style, Salt can provide England with explosive starts, setting a strong foundation for the team.

2. Jos Buttler (ENG):

Jos Buttler, another top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, has been in excellent form, scoring 163 runs in his recent five matches. Buttler's ability to play big shots and his experience in pressure situations makes him a key player for England.

3. Sam Curran (ENG):

Sam Curran is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm medium-fast. In his last five matches, Curran has scored 118 runs and taken five wickets. His versatility and ability to contribute in both departments make him an invaluable asset to the team.

4. Jack Jarvis (SCO):

Jack Jarvis is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has been impressive with the ball, taking nine wickets in his last five matches. His knack for picking up crucial wickets will be vital for Scotland's bowling attack against a strong English batting lineup.

5. Christopher Greaves (SCO):

Chris Greaves, a leg-break bowler, has taken four wickets in his recent matches. His ability to spin the ball and create difficulties for batters will be crucial in the middle overs.

6. Michael Leask (SCO):

Michael Leask is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls off-break. In his last five matches, he has scored 52 runs and taken two wickets. Leask's all-round abilities provide Scotland with valuable depth in both batting and bowling.

Match Insights

The ENG vs SCO match at the Kensington Oval is set to be a captivating battle. England, with their recent strong form and depth in their squad, will be looking to assert their dominance. However, Scotland's key players have demonstrated the ability to perform under pressure, which could lead to a competitive game. Fans can expect a high-energy match as both teams strive to start their World Cup campaigns with a win.