The highly anticipated final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will feature a thrilling showdown between South Africa and India. This grand finale is scheduled to take place at the historic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, commencing at 08:00 PM IST.

SA vs IND, Final Preview

South Africa comes into the final with significant momentum, having secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their previous match. Key to this success was the performance of Tabraiz Shamsi, who earned an impressive 107 fantasy points, showcasing his pivotal role in the team's spin bowling attack.

India, on the other hand, delivered a dominant performance in their semi-final clash against England, winning by a substantial margin of 68 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer for India, scoring 123 fantasy points thanks to his exceptional bowling skills, which will be crucial in the final.

SA vs IND, Head-to-Head

In their last encounter during the third T20I of a bilateral series in South Africa in 2023, the two teams demonstrated their competitive spirit. Keshav Maharaj was South Africa's top fantasy scorer with 65 points, while Kuldeep Yadav led the charge for India with a remarkable 187 fantasy points.

Historically, in the 26 matches played between these two cricketing giants, the batters from both sides have consistently accumulated the most fantasy points, highlighting the importance of batting prowess in this rivalry.

SA vs IND, Top Players to Watch Out For

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, has been in superb form, taking 12 wickets in his last five matches. His ability to take crucial wickets makes him a key player to watch out for in the final.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya, known for his all-round capabilities, has been a vital asset for India. In his recent three outings, he has scored 132 runs in the recent five matches and has picked up three wickets with the ball.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant, a dynamic left-handed top-order batter and wicketkeeper, has had a mixed run in this tournament, with 171 runs in the recent seven matches at an average of 28.50. Despite the inconsistency, his aggressive batting style can turn the game around.

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Tabraiz Shamsi, a slow left-arm chinaman bowler, has been a standout performer for South Africa, taking 11 wickets at an average of 9.3 in his last four matches. His wicket-taking ability will be crucial in the final against India.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock, a left-handed top-order batter and wicketkeeper, has shown his class with 204 runs in the recent eight matches at a strike rate of 143.66. His experience and ability to score runs quickly make him a key player for South Africa.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen, an all-rounder who bowls left-arm medium-fast, has taken six wickets in this tournament. With the bat, he has contributed 30 runs, showcasing his versatility and importance to the team.

Conclusion

Given their performances in the tournament so far, South Africa will rely on their strong bowling line-up, led by the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. However, India's balanced team, featuring impactful players like Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, cannot be underestimated. This final promises to be a gripping contest, with both teams vying for the prestigious title.

